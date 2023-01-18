Auto Prop Reit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
