Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avalon Trading Up 0.4 %

AWX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 16,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

