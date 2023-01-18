AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 5676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

