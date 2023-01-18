AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 5676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

