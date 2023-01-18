AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $100.30 million and approximately $559,519.97 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

