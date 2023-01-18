Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 373,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,518. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

