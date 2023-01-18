AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 81.5% in December

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Up 13.8 %
Shares of AXIM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,485. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
