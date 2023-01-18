B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) to Issue GBX 1.39 Dividend

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 324 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.39 million and a P/E ratio of 469.57. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a one year low of GBX 272.25 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 363 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 21.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.70.

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 830 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £2,473.40 ($3,018.18). Also, insider Brian Marsh sold 552,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.62), for a total value of £1,639,440 ($2,000,536.91).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

