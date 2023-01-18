B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 711.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 0.3 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

