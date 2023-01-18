B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 711.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 0.3 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYNGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

