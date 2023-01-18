Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 475 ($5.80) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.64.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

