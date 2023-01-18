Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

BDGI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.53.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.30. 33,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,024. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.38. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$22.54 and a 12-month high of C$33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.37 per share, with a total value of C$487,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,372,946.40. In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,372,946.40. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn acquired 17,100 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,050.16. Insiders acquired 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,118 over the last 90 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

