Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.
BDGI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.53.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.30. 33,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,024. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.38. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$22.54 and a 12-month high of C$33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.
Further Reading
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.