BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

