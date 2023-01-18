Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Short Interest Update

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Balincan USA Trading Up 52.3 %

OTCMKTS BCNN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 460,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,045. Balincan USA has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Balincan USA Company Profile

