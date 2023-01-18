Barclays Increases Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target to €14.00

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from €12.00 ($13.04) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance
OTC TNISY remained flat at 5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of 5.10 and a 12 month high of 5.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
