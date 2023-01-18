Barclays Increases Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target to €14.00

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from €12.00 ($13.04) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

OTC TNISY remained flat at 5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of 5.10 and a 12 month high of 5.10.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

