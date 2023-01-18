Barclays PLC Has $199.24 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $199,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 411.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after purchasing an additional 550,659 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 40.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. 324,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,111. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

