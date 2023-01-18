Barclays PLC Has $319.99 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of MetLife worth $319,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

