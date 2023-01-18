Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 450,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,095,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 199,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.31.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.87. 48,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.54. The stock has a market cap of $357.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

