Barclays PLC Sells 1,970,026 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $235,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,764. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $78.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

