Barclays PLC Sells 2,980,474 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,980,474 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.6% of Barclays PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barclays PLC owned about 0.53% of Medtronic worth $573,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. 120,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,386. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.