Barclays Reiterates C$85.00 Price Target for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) received a C$85.00 price objective from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOU. CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.64.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$68.78. 4,430,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,030. The company has a market cap of C$23.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$41.09 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. Also, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. Insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,088,505 in the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.