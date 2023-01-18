Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 1.0% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Allstate by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 2.5 %

Allstate stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.