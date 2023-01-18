Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.