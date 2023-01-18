Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday.

ETR:BAS opened at €52.84 ($57.43) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($75.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

