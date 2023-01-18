Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $227.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.