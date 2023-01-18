Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $227.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.83.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.