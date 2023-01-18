Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

