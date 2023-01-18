BCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $281.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $376.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.16 and its 200 day moving average is $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

