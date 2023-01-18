BCM Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for about 1.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

