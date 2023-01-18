BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,296 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAC opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

