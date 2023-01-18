BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,780 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,909,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. 496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,598. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

