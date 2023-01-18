BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,054 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,426,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after buying an additional 136,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.