BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 63,273 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,273 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $112.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

