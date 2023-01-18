BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $243.93.

