BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.73. 253,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

