BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 22.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.