BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,058 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,697. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.