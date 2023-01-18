BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BESIY. Barclays began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.12 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 41.35%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

