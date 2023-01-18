Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

