Beta Finance Market Cap Reaches $51.20 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $51.20 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00427567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,242.44 or 0.30012085 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00768231 BTC.

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

