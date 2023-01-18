BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.80 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $76.83 or 0.00370658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $220.61 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,197,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,871,300 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

