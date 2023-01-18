Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.82. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.