Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Price Performance
Shares of BIOC opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.82. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Featured Stories
