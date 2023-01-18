Bitcicoin (BITCI) One Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $27.09 million and $1.56 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003032 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009054 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00426377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,224.57 or 0.29928497 BTC.
About Bitcicoin
Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcicoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
