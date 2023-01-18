BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43.95 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $140.67 million and approximately $43.95 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $20,818.14 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00230906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,291.52641891 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,744,132.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

