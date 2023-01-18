BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $20,720.74 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $20,720.74 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $140.01 million and $43.26 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004801 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00230226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,291.52641891 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,744,132.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

