Bitcoin Latinum Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 87.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $837.85 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

