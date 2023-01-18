Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.56 or 0.00207810 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $839.31 million and $52.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,963.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00575563 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00041669 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
