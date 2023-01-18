Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $187.87 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $11.71 or 0.00056401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and $224,530.03 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.41338597 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $202,501.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

