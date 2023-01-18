BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Tops $30.48 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and $1.32 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006273 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,789,304 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

