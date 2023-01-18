BitShares Price Tops $0.0099 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. BitShares has a total market cap of $29.78 million and $1.21 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004662 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006159 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002072 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,789,957 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

