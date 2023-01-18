Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE BDR opened at $0.31 on Monday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33.
