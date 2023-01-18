Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.30

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$65.30 and last traded at C$64.50, with a volume of 6160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.72.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.13.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

