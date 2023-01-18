Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 34,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 713,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,146. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
