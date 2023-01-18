Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 34,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 713,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,146. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

